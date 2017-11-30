FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 30, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 30
points lower at 7,363.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * UNILEVER: Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever,
told investors on Wednesday that it expects new products and a leaner
organization to help win an intensifying battle to sell packaged goods around
the world.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain is close to a deal over the Northern Ireland border,
after British officials made proposals this week to avoid a "hard border" in
Ireland, according to Thursday's edition of The Times newspaper.
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: Britain's closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment
fell this month to its lowest since just after last year's Brexit vote, and
business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the
economic outlook.
    * LSE-MOVES: Hedge fund TCI has written to the board of the London Stock
Exchange to say it intends to respond more fully on Thursday, after the
exchange asked the fund to withdraw a call for an extraordinary general
meeting.
    * BANKS: Britain's regulators will tweak banking and insurance rules
inherited from the European Union after Brexit to make them more tailored to the
British market, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold on Thursday held close to a one-week low hit in the previous
session, pressured by upbeat U.S. growth data for the third quarter and Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen's bullish view of the economy.
    * OIL: Oil markets were cautious on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in
Vienna, with producers set to debate an extension of the supply-cut agreement
that came into effect in January with the goal of tightening supplies and
propping up prices.
    * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group, Johnson
Matthey, Land Securities, Severn Trent will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index dropped 0.9 percent on Wednesday, as jump in
sterling after reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Marston's PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Greene King PLC                              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                           Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 PayPoint PLC                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.