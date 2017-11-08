FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8
November 8, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7
points at 7,505.8 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges on Tuesday
against five individuals for their alleged role in a scheme to pay bribes to
foreign government officials to benefit Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and help
secure a contract to provide services for a major gas pipeline from Central Asia
to China.
    * SKY: British broadcaster Sky has said that it could shut down Sky
News if its ownership of the channel proves to be an obstruction to the
company's 11.7 billion-pound ($15.4 billion) takeover by Rupert Murdoch’s
Twenty-First Century Fox.
    * MARKS AND SPENCER: Marks and Spencer has engaged headhunters to
identify new finance chief, Sky News reported on Tuesday. 
    * REVOLUT: British financial technology firm Revolut said on Wednesday it
has applied for a European banking licence, as it bids to join a growing number
of digital-only banks looking to win away customers from larger, traditional
lenders.
    * GOLD: Gold inched higher early on Wednesday, as the dollar slipped after a
media report suggested that the implementation of a major corporate tax cut
under a crucial U.S. tax reform plan could be delayed.
    * OIL: Oil markets dipped on Wednesday as Chinese crude imports fell to
their lowest level in a year, although traders said that overall markets
remained well supported largely due to OPEC-lead supply cuts.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.65 percent at
7,513.11 points on Tuesday, as sliding pound and buoyant oil prices failed to
lift the mood in British shares as grim economic data and disappointing
corporate earnings from G4S and Primark owner ABF weighed.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Marks and Spencer                     Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Workspace Group PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 J D Wetherspoon PLC                   Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Persimmon PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 Tullow Oil PLC                        Trading Statement Release 
 Tracsis PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 SSE PLC                               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 esure Group PLC                       Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 OneSavings Bank                       Trading Statement Release 
 BGEO Group                            Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 Wizz Air Holdings                     Half Year Earnings Release
   
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

(Reporting by Siju Varghese)
