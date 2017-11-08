UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 points at 7,505.8 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROLLS-ROYCE: The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges on Tuesday against five individuals for their alleged role in a scheme to pay bribes to foreign government officials to benefit Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and help secure a contract to provide services for a major gas pipeline from Central Asia to China. * SKY: British broadcaster Sky has said that it could shut down Sky News if its ownership of the channel proves to be an obstruction to the company's 11.7 billion-pound ($15.4 billion) takeover by Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox. * MARKS AND SPENCER: Marks and Spencer has engaged headhunters to identify new finance chief, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * REVOLUT: British financial technology firm Revolut said on Wednesday it has applied for a European banking licence, as it bids to join a growing number of digital-only banks looking to win away customers from larger, traditional lenders. * GOLD: Gold inched higher early on Wednesday, as the dollar slipped after a media report suggested that the implementation of a major corporate tax cut under a crucial U.S. tax reform plan could be delayed. * OIL: Oil markets dipped on Wednesday as Chinese crude imports fell to their lowest level in a year, although traders said that overall markets remained well supported largely due to OPEC-lead supply cuts. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.65 percent at 7,513.11 points on Tuesday, as sliding pound and buoyant oil prices failed to lift the mood in British shares as grim economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from G4S and Primark owner ABF weighed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marks and Spencer Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Persimmon PLC Trading Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Tracsis PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release SSE PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release esure Group PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release OneSavings Bank Trading Statement Release BGEO Group Q3 2017 Earnings Release Wizz Air Holdings Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)