UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,531.4 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BGEO GROUP: Georgia's BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, reported a 20.3 percent fall in third-quarter profits on Wednesday. * BOE: Banks might start to activate contingency plans and possibly move business away from Britain if there is no clarity on the UK departure from the European Union by next Spring, Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: House prices in Britain are no longer rising and are falling in London at their fastest pace since 2009, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday, citing political worries and last week's Bank of England interest rate hike. * GOLD: Gold prices held largely steady on Thursday after marking a near three-week high in the previous session, while palladium remained close to a more than 16-year peak touched on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices held steady on Thursday after falling late in the previous session, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia. * EX-DIVS: BP, GlaxoSmithKline and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.48 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 Index rose 0.2 percent and closed at 7,529.72 points on Thursday, supported by gains among heavyweight consumer and commodity stocks, while housebuilders were dragged lower by a disappointing update from Persimmon. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dairy Crest Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Prime People PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release SuperGroup PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Auto Trader Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Beazley PLC Q3 2017 Earnings Release National Grid PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release IMI PLC Q3 2017 Interim Statement Release Derwent London PLC Q3 2017 Business Update Halfords Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Hikma Pharmaceuticals Interim Statement Release Informa PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release AstraZeneca PLC Q3 2017 Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2017/18 Earnings Release Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L Interim 2018 Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC Q3 2017 Earnings Release Arrow Global Q3 2017 Earnings Release 3i Infrastructure Half Year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)