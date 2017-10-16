UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore PLC had a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Bunge had rebuffed a takeover approach by Glencore in May. * EASYJET: EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday. * UK INTEREST RATES: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the central bank expected to raise interest rates in the coming months but he declined to be drawn on whether it would be as soon as next month, or if a series of rises is planned. * USA-BRITAIN: Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cautioned Britain on Sunday over its push to secure a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump after it leaves the European Union. * AIRBUS: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders sees no reason to resign over ongoing UK and French corruption investigations, but would be ready to do so if needed, he told a German newspaper. * UK COMPANIES: The Brexit worries of some of Britain's biggest businesses have eased slightly over the past three months and optimism is up from a low struck after June's unexpected election result, a survey by accountants Deloitte showed on Monday. * GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday on a firmer dollar and stronger Asian equities, but stayed above the key psychological level of $1,300. * OIL: Oil markets jumped on Monday on concerns over potential renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq, while an explosion at a U.S. oil rig and reduced exploration activity supported prices there. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent lower at 7,535.44 points on Friday, dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN . * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)