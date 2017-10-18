FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18
Markets Weekahead
October 18, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 4 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
   
    * SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket
group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its
payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

    * RIO TINTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged
mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives on
Tuesday with fraud for inflating the value of coal assets acquired for $3.7
billion and sold a few years later for $50 million.
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, reported a 4 percent drop
in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in
Australia in June but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday from a one-week low with the
dollar holding steady, but speculation that President Donald Trump might pick a
policy hawk to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the metal. 
    * COPPER: London copper climbed on Wednesday, supported by demand growth
expectations and relief from a stronger dollar, while markets looked ahead to
policy announcements from China's Communist Party conference.
    * British shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a flurry of trading updates
driving sharp swings in individual stocks including tourist attractions operator
Merlin Entertainments, which plummeted after disappointing summer sales. The
FTSE index ended the day 0.1 percent lower, weighed down by a pullback
in mining stocks as metals slipped from three-year peaks hit on Monday.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 U and I Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 Earnings 
 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC               Half Year 2017 Earnings 
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC             Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement
 Softcat PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Hochschild Mining PLC                   Q3 2017 Production Results 
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

