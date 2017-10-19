FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 19, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 3 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday.
       
    * GLENCORE: Glencore will convert its 8.75 percent stake in Russian
aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK to shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and
hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.  

    * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: Two fund management firms have joined an
investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of
Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments
Limited (CDL), its majority shareholder.
    * BAES: Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc  will
make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture
five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Smiths Group  will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.55 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 7542.87
points on Wednesday, helped by a weaker pound following data showing UK wage
growth edged above forecasts, bolstering expectations for a Bank of England rate
hike.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Rentokil Initial PLC                  Q3 2017 Rentokil Initial PLC
                                       Trading Statement Release
 Schroders PLC                         Q3 2017 Schroders PLC Interim
                                       Management Statement Release
 SEGRO PLC                             Q3 2017 SEGRO PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Travis Perkins PLC                    Q3 2017 Travis Perkins PLC
                                       Trading Statement Release
 Tristel PLC                           Full Year 2017 Tristel PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Genel Energy PLC                      Genel Energy PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Unilever PLC                          Q3 2017 Unilever PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Rank Group PLC                        Rank Group PLC Interim
                                       Management Statement Release
 London Stock                          Q3 2017 London Stock Exchange
 Exchange Group PLC                    Group PLC Interim Management
                                       Statement Release
 
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.