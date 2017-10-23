UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,525.5 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's gene therapy for the so-called "bubble boy" disease was approved by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE, despite a price tag of almost 600,000 euros ($700,000). * GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company said on Friday. * GKN: British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources. * UK ECONOMY: British households' financial worries have eased to their lowest since June, despite the prospect of higher Bank of England interest rates and a reliance on borrowing to make up for falling employment income, a survey showed on Monday. * Kurdistan: Oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters. * GOLD: Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275.48 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,273.80. * Britain's FTSE closed up 0.2 percent on Friday as sterling bounced back on hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, and consumer heavyweights Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser weighed down an index that was earlier lifted by financials. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Braemar Shipping Half Year 2018 Braemar Services PLC Shipping Services PLC Earnings Release Essentra PLC Q3 2017 Essentra PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)