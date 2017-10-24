FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 24, 2017 / 5:54 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,513.3 on Tuesday, according to Financial spreadbetters.
        
    * RBS: Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies
during and after the financial crisis.
    * BARCLAYS: Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc
, alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage,
causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million.
    * LLOYS: Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound ($658
million) fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting
small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the
financial crisis.
    * RIO TINTO: A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining
giant Rio Tinto,, which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in
Mozambique coal mining.
    * Copper: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady
at $7,098.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT, maintaining gains from the previous session.

    * Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in
check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group
GKN was a bright spot. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 7,524.45 points,
while the FTSE 250 index of mid-range stocks, which hit a record high
last week, retreated 0.1 percent.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Whitbread PLC                           Half Year 2017 Whitbread PLC
                                         Earnings Release
 Bunzl PLC                               Q3 2017 Bunzl PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Anglo American PLC                      Q3 2017 Anglo American PLC
                                         Production Report
 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC               Half Year 2017 Bloomsbury
                                         Publishing PLC Earnings
                                         Release
 St. James's Place PLC                   Q3 2017 St. James's Place PLC
                                         New Business Announcement
 International Personal                  Q3 2017 International Personal
 Finance PLC                             Finance PLC Trading Statement
                                         Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.