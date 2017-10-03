UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks. * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines. * SHIRE: Allergan Plc was sued on Monday by Shire Plc for allegedly scheming to block doctors from prescribing its new treatment for dry eye disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted all but one unit over the weekend at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold edged down to a 7-week low on Tuesday, as equities and the dollar were buoyed in Asian trade by upbeat economic data and strong U.S. treasury yields. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as some had hoped. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,438.84 points on Monday as homebuilders rallied thanks to an extension of a government housing scheme, while airlines and miners also gained. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ST Ives Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Blancco Technology Full Year 2017 Group Plc Earnings Release Electrocomponents Plc Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release Ferguson Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)