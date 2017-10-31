UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,487 points on Tuesday according to Financial spreadbetters. * MAIL.RU: Russian internet group Mail.ru is offering 4.7 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) for $157 million through an accelerated bookbuilding process, a financial market source told Reuters. * IAG: The chief executive of the company that owns British Airways, IAG , Willie Walsh, said on Monday that European flights to and from Britain are unlikely to be grounded when Britain leaves the European Union. * UK GAMING: British bookmakers are bracing for restrictions on fixed-odd betting terminals and a new requirement to fund a gambling awareness campaign as part of a Department for Culture, Media and Sport report due this week, The Guardian reported. (bit.ly/2yhFqFq) * OIL: Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.78 per barrel at 0343 GMT. That was 12 cents below their last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached earlier this week and up some 37 percent since their 2017-lows last June. * The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,487.81 points, as the pound strengthened against the dollar ahead of Thursday's Bank of England meeting where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BP PLC Q3 2017 BP PLC Earnings Release Firestone Diamonds PLC Full Year 2017 Firestone Diamonds PLC Earnings Release Wey Education PLC Full Year 2017 Wey Education PLC Earnings Release Croda International PLC Q3 2017 Croda International PLC Trading Update Weir Group PLC Q3 2017 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Getech Group PLC Full Year 2017 Getech Group PLC Earnings Release Egdon Resources PLC Full Year 2017 Egdon Resources PLC Earnings Release Just Eat PLC Q3 2017 Just Eat PLC Order Update WPP PLC Q3 2017 WPP PLC Trading Statement Release DS Smith PLC DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)