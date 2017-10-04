FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4
#Company News
October 4, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 14 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * GLENCORE: Miner and commodities trader Glencore has agreed to buy
a further stake worth at least $531 million in Peru's largest zinc miner, Volcan
Compania Minera SAA, the company said on Tuesday.
    * TESCO: Two members of Tesco's financial team resigned in 2014
because they were concerned that their professional integrity was being
compromised by what they were being asked to do by their bosses, a court heard
on Tuesday.
    * BOMBARDIER: Ireland's foreign minister will raise Dublin's concerns over
the impact a trade dispute between the United States and Canada's Bombardier
 could have on Northern Ireland's peace process when he meets Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross this week.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it has cancelled a
$900 million deal to sell its gas field stakes in Thailand to Kuwait Foreign
Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a 7-week low in the
previous session, buoyed as the dollar pulled back from a 1-1/2-month high
against a basket of currencies.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Wednesday, with U.S. crude dipping below $50 per
barrel, pulled down by caution that a rally that lasted for most of the third
quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,468.11 points on
Tuesday, boosted by a slide in the pound after weaker construction sector
activity and rumbling uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Tesco PLC                    Half Year 2018 Earnings
                              Release
 Topps Tiles PLC              Full Year 2017 Trading
                              Statement Release
 Avacta Group PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings
                              Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
