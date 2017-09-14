UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points higher at 7,385 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday voted 11-0 that the safety and efficacy of GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine warrants approval for its use in adults aged 50 and over. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday held most of their gains of around 2 percent from the previous session, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for growth in global oil demand. * GOLD: Gold edged down on Thursday to its lowest in nearly two weeks on waning risk aversion, and as the dollar steadied ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data that could offer clues on the timing of further interest rate hikes. * BRITAIN-EU: Britain will reject "protectionist" agendas from the European Union in favour of "forward-leaning" proposals when it comes to supervising cross-border financial markets after Brexit, UK finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.28 percent at 7,379 points on Wednesday, as the British currency briefly surged to $1.3329. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Gresham House Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Warpaint London Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Ricardo Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Booker Group Plc Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release Ophir Energy PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Next PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Spire Healthcare Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)