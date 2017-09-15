FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 15
September 15, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a month ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain's markets watchdog has rejected calls to
publish a report into allegations Royal Bank of Scotland bankrupted
small companies to pick up their assets on the cheap, saying it would instead
release a detailed summary soon.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc may begin resuming
production at its 325,700-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas,
refinery as early as Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said on
Thursday.
    * OLD MUTUAL: Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by
veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative
bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The Brazilian unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC
will invest $2 billion per year in the country through 2020, Flávio Rodrigues,
director of government relations and regulatory affairs, said at an industry
event on Thursday.   
    * GOLD: Gold rose on Friday to pull further away from a two-week low, after
North Korea fired another missile over Japan, triggering the latest round of
safe-haven buying in markets while weighing on the dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices were lower on Friday but largely held gains that had
prices flirting with multi-month highs, as the cleanup after hurricanes in the
United States gathered pace and the outlook for demand took on a firmer
tone.
    * COPPER: London copper firmed early on Friday, rebounding from overnight
losses, as investment funds followed a flight into risk-averse investments like
metals after North Korea ratcheted up geopolitical tensions with the firing of a
missile over Japan.
    * The UK blue chip index ended session 1.1 percent lower at 7,295.39
points.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 J D Wetherspoon PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Investec PLC                          Pre-Close Briefing
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

