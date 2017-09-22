UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23 points at 7,241.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Flush with cash, Rio Tinto said it would buy back an additional $2.5 billion worth of its shares, dishing out the proceeds from a sale of coal assets earlier than some had expected. * RYANAIR: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary on Thursday scrambled to placate pilots and reassure investors as the airline's annual general meeting was dominated by the cancellation of 2,000 flights in a "cock-up" that exposed major staffing issues. * COBHAM: Former Airbus UK President Paul Kahn is set to be appointed to a top sector position at Cobham Plc, helping Chief Executive David Lockwood lead a turnaround of the struggling British defence supplier, two industry sources said. * CAPITA: Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest at changes to the company's pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Friday as the market waited to see whether major oil producers would extend supply cuts beyond March at a meeting in Vienna later in the day. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,263.90 points on Thursday, as concerns about consumption dragged on the index, partly offset by gains among banks after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that another rate rise was on the cards this year. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group Full Year Earnings Release Saga PLC Half Year Earnings Release Lamprell PLC Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)