UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN BOE: Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he saw encouraging signs of pay growth and any increase in interest rates should be seen as a "good news story" for Britain's economy, Sky News quoted him as saying on Wednesday. * BOMBARDIER: Britain told U.S. planemaker Boeing that it could lose out on future British defence contracts because of its dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier which has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland. * RYANAIR: Ryanair cancelled the flights of another 400,000 customers and scrapped a bid for Alitalia on Wednesday, in a plan to keep its pilots on side and draw a line under its rostering fiasco. * EQUIFAX: Credit-reporting firms will be subject to stricter regulatory monitoring following the massive data breach that Equifax Inc disclosed this month, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Wednesday. CFPB is working on a new regulatory framework that includes onsite monitors at the three big credit-reporting firms, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. * AVOCET MINING: Two paramilitary police officers were killed and two others wounded in Burkina Faso when a convoy carrying fuel to the Inata gold mine hit a landmine, Avocet Mining Plc and the government said on Wednesday. * PETRA DIAMONDS: London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year lows. * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: Entertainment One Ltd, maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions on management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday. * UK PROPERTY: Rents for office space in London skyscrapers are still the highest across Europe, a report showed on Thursday, indicating that the capital remains one of the most sought after business hubs despite Britain's looming exit from the European Union. * UK WAGES: Major British employers gave staff an average 2 percent annual pay rise in the three months to the end of August, a sub-inflation rate that has been unchanged since the end of last year, pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday. * PRECIOUS: Gold rose on Thursday after falling to one-month lows on expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates this year, while platinum fell to a discount against palladium for the first time since 2001 on waning demand for diesel cars. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, with U.S. crude giving up some of the previous session's gains that were driven by a surprise fall in inventories, while Brent moved further away from recent 26-month highs. * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, Intertek Group, Morrison Supermarkets, Smurfit Kappa, and Worldpay Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.73 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,313.51 points on Wednesday as some export-oriented companies found support in a weaker pound and financial stocks were buoyed by Standard Chartered after a broker upgrade. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CMC Markets PLC Q2 2018 Pre-Close Trading Update Netscientific PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Midatech Pharma PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Euromoney Pre-Close Trading Statement Institutional Release Investor PLC Allergy Full Year 2017 Earnings Therapeutics PLC Release RPC Group PLC Half Year 2018 Pre Close Trading Statement Release Clinigen Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Imperial Brands PLC Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)