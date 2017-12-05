UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures is up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CINEWORLD GROUP: British movie theatre operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to buy U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group RGC.N for $3.6 billion.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: British lender Provident Financial said the country’s financial watchdog had opened an investigation into Moneybarn, its car and van financing arm.

* IG GROUP: British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings said on Tuesday first-half net trading revenue was expected to grow 9 percent as an expanding client base continued to help the company offset the impact of quiet markets.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Scottish lawmakers will debate a motion calling for Royal Bank of Scotland to halt planned cuts to its branch network, which opponents say will damage the remote communities they are meant to serve.

* GOLD: Gold prices held within a tight range in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by a slightly weaker dollar as investors awaited the next steps over U.S. tax reform legislation for clues.

* OIL: Oil markets rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and after last week’s deal between OPEC and other crude producers to extend output curbs.

* BRITAIN-EU: Time to reach an agreement between the European Union and Britain on divorce terms is getting very short, but a deal that would unblock talks on a future trade agreement is still possible by next week, the chairman of EU leaders said.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers said on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN-AUTOS: New car registrations in Britain fell by around 11 percent in November, the eighth consecutive month that sales have declined, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.55 percent at 7,340.91 points on Monday, but lagged behind European peers in a broader rally sparked by progress in U.S. tax reforms, as Britain and the EU failed to strike a deal on an initial Brexit divorce package.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)