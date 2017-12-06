UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points lower at 7,286.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MULBERRY: Britain’s Mulberry, known for its classic leather handbags, posted a 2 percent rise in retail sales in the first half of its fiscal year and flat total revenues, at a time when it is making a greater push into Asia.

* SABRE: British car insurance underwriter Sabre IPO-SI.L priced its London market debut at 230 pence per share, giving the company a market value of 575 million pounds ($771 million) at the start of conditional trading.

* HAMMERSON: Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson said it agreed to buy Intu Properties in a deal valuing the smaller rival at about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion).

* LEGAL & GENERAL: Swiss Re has agreed to buy 1.1 million life insurance policies from Legal & General Group (L&G) for 650 million pounds ($872 million), the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

* EASYJET: Britain’s easyJet will start competing with Lufthansa on domestic German routes from Berlin next month, following its planned acquisition of parts of insolvent Air Berlin, it said on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN-LABOUR: Britain should leave open the option remaining in the single market and customs union after a Brexit transition period, the Brexit spokesman for the opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Wednesday said it is taking local units of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss healthcare company Novartis to court over false or misleading representations in the marketing of pain relief products.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, as refined product inventories in the United States rose in what the market interpreted as a sign of lacklustre demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices nudged down early on Wednesday after touching a two-month low in the previous session, despite a slightly weaker dollar.

* BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS: Britain won a vote of confidence from its economically important life sciences sector on Wednesday as five drug companies committed to invest in the country under the government’s industrial strategy plans after Brexit.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.2 percent lower at 7,327.50 points on Tuesday, as sterling picked itself up from a session low on the back of timid optimism about a Brexit deal.

