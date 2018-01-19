FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
January 19, 2018 / 7:53 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds company news items, futures)
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures         were up 0.15 percent
ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
    
    * ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc          said on Friday Stuart
Vann, its chief executive since 2012, would step down immediately by mutual
consent and its finance head Darren Ogden would take over as interim CEO.
            
    * CARPETRIGHT: Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright
         warned on full-year profit on Friday, saying trading in the key
post-Christmas period had been significantly behind expectations.             
    * DIGNITY: Crematorium operator Dignity         said it would reduce simple
funeral prices by about 25 percent to draw back customer after warning on
results for 2018.             
    * BRITISH LAND:  British Land Company Plc          said on Friday it
appointed Simon Carter as chief financial officer.             
    * CARILLION LOANS: Five UK banks are facing heavy losses on loans to
Carillion         , after irreconcilable differences between the company, its
lenders and the government pushed the UK construction and services group into
liquidation on Monday, sources said.             
    * HSBC SETTLEMENT: HSBC Holdings Plc          on Thursday agreed to pay
$101.5 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe into the rigging of currency
transactions, which has already led the conviction of one of its former bankers.
             
    * GKN/MELROSE: A sharp rise in both companies' share prices shows the merit
of Melrose's          bid for engineer GKN        , the turnaround specialist
said on Thursday, seeking to win over GKN investors to its hostile 7.4 billion
pound ($10.3 billion) offer.             
    * ASTRAZENECA: A focus on fewer diseases, together with cuts in laboratories
and staff, has delivered a more than fourfold increase in research productivity
at drugmaker AstraZeneca        , based on one key measure of success. 
            
    * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer         has recruited a
marketing director for its food business as it seeks to get the division back on
track after a year of underperformance.             
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in
U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories.             
    * The UK blue chip index         closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,700.96 points
on Thursday, led lower by utilities and a decline for Associated British Foods
        after warning that profit at its sugar business would fall more than
previously forecast.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
