UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

(Adds company news items and futures) Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE futures are seen opening down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BP: British energy company BP expects a positive impact on future post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate taxes, it said on Tuesday. * GLENCORE: Glencore has agreed to sell one of two Australian coal mines it put up for sale last year to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said separately on Tuesday. * COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and five others were killed in a Sydney seaplane crash. The world's biggest catering firm said its incoming chief executive, Dominic Blakemore, would start his tenure three months earlier than expected on Jan. 1. * Britain may impose new taxes on tech giants like Google and Facebook unless they do more to combat online extremism by taking down material aimed at radicalising people or helping them to prepare attacks, the country's security minister said. * IAG: British Airways' owner IAG said it would buy Niki, Air Berlin's insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros ($24 million) and provide additional liquidity of up to 16.5 million euros. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday with crude hitting mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia. * GOLD: Prices touched their highest in over three months on Tuesday, supported by technical factors after breaking above $1,300 an ounce last week. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.9 percent firmer at 7,687.77 on Friday, helped by buoyant cyclical stocks. The bourse hit a new record on the final trading day of 2017. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)