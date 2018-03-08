UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.

* G4S: The world’s largest security group G4S said ‍its 2017 revenue and earnings rose 3.2 percent and 5.7 percent respectively and predicted a positive outlook for its business backed by growing technology-related income.

* DOMINO’S: Domino’s Pizza Group Plc, Britain’s biggest pizza-delivery firm, on Thursday reported a 10.2 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on strength in domestic and other European markets.

* AVIVA: Insurer Aviva posted a 2 percent rise in 2017 operating profit to 3.1 billion pounds ($4.31 billion) on Thursday, boosted by strong performance in its UK division, and said it would give 500 million pounds back to shareholders.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday launched a planned 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) share buyback programme, after selecting investment bank UBS to execute the repurchases on its behalf.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Countrywide Plc, Britain’s largest estate agency, on Thursday reported a 22.5 percent drop in full-year core earnings, hurt by poor performance in its main sales and lettings business.

* UK-RECRUITERS: British recruiters reported a slowdown in their clients’ demand for staff during February, though pay rates and appetite for new workers continue to grow quickly.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, supported by healthy demand, after falling the previous day on the back of record U.S. crude production and rising inventories.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited more details on U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed steel and aluminium tariffs, the outcome of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting, and U.S. jobs data.

* EX-DIVS: BHP Billiton, Evraz, Land Securities, Persimmon, Shire, Standard Chartered will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.31 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.16 percent at 7,157.84 points on Wednesday, as a rally in engine maker Rolls Royce and gains among industrials more than offset weakness among commodity stocks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)