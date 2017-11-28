UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

(Adds company news and futures)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher at 7,387.2 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CRANSWICK: British food products supplier Cranswick Plc reported a 17.2 percent jump in half-year profit, helped by growth in sales volumes and its recent acquisition of a pork business in Northern Ireland.

* UDG HEALTHCARE: UDG Healthcare reported a 17 percent increase in full-year earnings on Tuesday, driven mainly by acquisitions, and said Chief Financial Officer Alan Ralph would step down.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday said it will cancel an austerity dividend policy as the oil and gas company boosted its cash generation forecasts, drawing a line under three years of oil price turmoil.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday it is looking at an expansion at its Olympic Dam copper mine in south Australia, which could sharply lift annual production capacity from the project.

* BRITAIN-PROPERTY: The number of new office developments in London is falling as higher construction costs and uncertainty over Brexit lead builders to delay new schemes, a closely-watched industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over a possible extension of output cuts by major crude producers and expectations of higher supply as the Keystone pipeline restarts.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday but held not far off a six-week high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a confirmation hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell and a possible Senate vote on U.S. tax reforms.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,386.92 on Monday, weighed down by energy and mining stocks as oil prices fell on prospects of higher U.S. output and metals traded lower on weakening demand from China.

