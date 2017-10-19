FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
October 19, 2017 / 6:46 AM

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LSE: London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rolet will leave the bourse operator by the end of December 2018, just under a decade after he took the helm at the firm.

* Unilever: Consumer goods maker Unilever, reported a 2.6 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming poor weather in Europe and natural disasters in the Americas.

* Travis Perkins: Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.

* Genel: Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, managed to increase cashflow in the third quarter after renegotiating export payments with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

* Rentokil: British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc reported a 13.7 percent rise in ongoing third-quarter revenue on Thursday boosted by its pest control unit.

* Interserve: Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter.

* Domino’s Pizza: Domino’s Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany’s largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza.

* GLENCORE: Glencore will convert its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK to shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL), its majority shareholder.

* BAES: Britain’s biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Smiths Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 7542.87 points on Wednesday, helped by a weaker pound following data showing UK wage growth edged above forecasts, bolstering expectations for a Bank of England rate hike.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
