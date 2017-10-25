UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

(Adds company news, futures)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,514.9 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group said its pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year rose 38 percent to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.91 billion), building on the eight-year profit record it achieved in the first six months of the year.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a jump in third-quarter underlying pretax profit, driven by strong growth in residential mortgages and commercial lending and a rise in customer numbers.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Wednesday posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly production on a better performance at its Los Pelambres mine and said cash costs for the year will be lower than previous estimates.

* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc on Wednesday reported a 24.1 percent rise in third-quarter silver production, boosted by the start of operations at the company’s San Julian phase II facility.

* VIRGIN MONEY/HSBC: Virgin Money is in advanced talks to appoint former HSBC executive Irene Dorner as its non-executive director and chairwoman elect, it said on Wednesday, confirming recent speculation in the media.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco, the world’s biggest international tobacco company, expects its “next generation products” to generate revenue of over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) next year, doubling from more than 500 million this year.

* FCA/RBS: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering widening the Ombudsman service to small and medium-sized UK companies (SME) in its interim report that highlights the mistreatment of customers by Royal Bank of Scotland’s Global Restructuring Group (GRG).

* UK COMPANIES: Executives at some of Britain’s largest companies have reacted with alarm to Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement that the details of any transitional arrangements with the European Union may not be known until a broader trade deal has been agreed.

* GLENCORE: Peruvian villagers suing miner Glencore will argue in London’s High Court next week that the company should be held liable over their allegations they were abused by Peruvian police, the law firm representing them said on Tuesday.

* COPPER: London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth in China, the world’s top consumer of metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week high.

* Firmer commodities-related stocks barely kept the UK’s top share index out of negative territory on Tuesday as results depressed Whitbread, though small cap Carillion saw its shares boosted by progress with its debt. Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index ended flat at 7,526.54 points and mid caps fell 0.1 percent.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)