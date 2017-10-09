UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

(Adds company news items)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* HSBC: HSBC wants to appoint company insider John Flint as its next chief executive and has approached regulators seeking their approval, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper said.

* MONARCH AIRLINES/ BOEING: Boeing Co had pumped in more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) into Britain’s Monarch Airlines which collapsed last week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* EASYJET/AIR BERLIN: Talks between the insolvent carrier Air Berlin and easyJet over the sale of up to 30 planes are at risk of falling apart, according to a report in Germany’s B.Z. newspaper on Monday.

* SKY/ TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper group said on Friday one of its titles had hacked the computer of a former intelligence officer, an admission which critics said showed why his takeover of European broadcaster Sky should be blocked.

* CORA GOLD: West African-focused Cora Gold Ltd on Monday lists on London’s AIM market for small companies to raise 3.45 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fund exploration at its flagship Sanankoro project in Mali.

* TRINITY MIRROR: Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid, said on Monday it was seeing signs of stronger demand for advertising in its national titles as a decline in like-for-like revenue improved slightly in the last quarter.

* BREXIT: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will meet GlaxoSmithKline , Vodafone and HSBC and other major companies on Monday to hear what they want from talks on Britain’s relationship with the EU after Brexit.

* UK LENDING: Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said he hoped a new requirement for lenders to hold more capital would dampen signs of a “bit of exuberance” in credit card and personal lending to British consumers.

* CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumer spending jumped in September, but not by enough to halt a year-on-year decline that reflects rising living costs, a survey by payments company Visa showed on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,522.87 points on Friday, as political uncertainties linked to Theresa May’s premiership pushed the pound lower, giving a boost to dollar-earning groups such as pharma stocks.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)