UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7,236.1 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it estimates net claims of about $150 million based on an insured market loss of $25 billion from Hurricane Harvey, which lashed Texas in the last week of August.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported a 4.3 percent fall in full-year adjusted profit and said it resumed operations at Williamson mine in Tanzania after a four-day stoppage.

* DAIRY CREST: Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expects higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

* INTERSERVE: British support services and construction company Interserve said on Monday it had named Mark Whiteling as chief financial officer, days after it cut full-year revenue and earnings expectations.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its 325,700-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday for the first time since it was shut three weeks ago by Tropical Storm Harvey, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* BAE SYSTEMS: Qatar’s defence minister has signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 Typhoon jets from British defence group BAE Systems, in a move that could anger other Gulf countries boycotting Doha.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair on Friday announced plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, disrupting hundreds of thousands of journeys, in what it said was a bid to improve its ratio of on-time flights.

* BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson set out his plans for a “glorious” Brexit in a lengthy newspaper article on Saturday that angered colleagues and reignited speculation he would challenge Prime Minister Theresa May for the leadership of the Conservative party.

* GOLD: Gold slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks on Monday as equities rallied and the dollar firmed, while prospects of monetary policy tightening in the United States ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the metal.

* OIL: Oil markets were firm on Monday and remained near multi-month highs reached late last week as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to start up after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 1.1 percent at 7,215.47 points on Friday, as a surging pound hit its largely dollar-earning constituents, with financials shares taking strong losses and only a handful of stocks ending the day in positive territory.

