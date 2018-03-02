FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 2, 2018 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds new company news items, updates items and futures)

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 60 points lower at 7,115 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange Group reported a 47 percent rise in full-year operating profit on Friday as its clearing house LCH posted record volumes across multiple clearing services and company flotations hit a three-year high.

* GKN/MELROSE: British engineering company GKN, which has set out plans to break itself up as it battles a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose Industries, said it was in talks with Dana Inc regarding the sale of its auto-parts Driveline unit as part of a deal which would be effected mainly in equity.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Helen Ashton will step down from her role next month.

* LAND SECURITIES: Alison Carnwath, one of a handful of women at the helm of a FTSE 100 company board, is retiring after nine years as chairwoman at Land Securities, Britain’s largest listed commercial property developer.

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE: Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm, said 2017 core earnings fell 7.4 percent, hurt by weakness in its business linked to NHS online referrals.

* MONDI: Paper and packaging group Mondi, announced a special payout of 100 euro cents per share after full-year underlying profit rose 4 percent, benefiting from solid demand and higher average selling prices in most of its businesses.

* RIO TINTO: Australia’s corporate watchdog said on Friday it has launched court action against global miner Rio Tinto and two former executives for misleading investors about the coal reserves it reported in a $4 billion acquisition in Mozambique.

* ANTOFAGASTA: The main union of Chile’s Los Pelambres copper mine, a unit of the local group Antofagasta, will vote next week on a new contract its members have not yet received and which could lead to a strike if they refuse, a union leader told Reuters on Thursday.

* HELIOS TOWERS: African mobile networks operator Helios Towers plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in early April and expects the company to be valued at around 2 billion pounds ($2.75 billion).

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out her vision on Friday for a Brexit deal deeper and wider than any“free trade agreement anywhere in the world”, telling the European Union it is in their“shared interest”.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7,175.6 points on Thursday, after advertising giant WPP reported its worst results since the financial crisis and a gauge of British factory activity fell to its weakest in eight months.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.