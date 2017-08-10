Cyclicals, housebuilders dent Britain's FTSE, Coca Cola HBC rises

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct

* Ex-divs take 41 points off index

* Coca Cola HBC jumps 8.6 pct after results

* Berenberg upgrade boosts Greggs

* Housebuilders hit by weak property price growth

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's leading share index slumped further on Thursday as weak housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent, underperforming major European benchmarks that bounced back from sharp losses in the previous session, when political concerns focused on North Korea dented investor sentiment.

Results came back into focus on Thursday, but some positive updates were outweighed by the impact of several large companies' shares losing their dividend entitlement.

Drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC jumped 8.6 percent after a first-half update.

"CCH delivered another solid operating performance, with better than expected volumes, revenues and margins driving a 14 percent beat versus consensus earnings," said analysts at Credit Suisse.

Housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were among the worst performers, both down 2 percent, and Barratt Development also fell after data showed house prices grew at their weakest pace in over four years last month.

"Given Brexit uncertainties, the housing market is clearly a key risk for the UK economy," said Davy Research analysts.

"UK house prices are being protected by an illiquid market, but we have revised down our forecast for UK mortgage lending given weak transactional activity in 2017."

Worldpay Group was a bright spot, up 1.4 percent after U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinched a $10 billion deal to buy the company on Wednesday.

While heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell as they went ex-dividend, Glencore dipped 1.4 percent after its results which analysts said lagged expectations.

"Glencore's first half P&L (profit and loss) numbers were a little disappointing, albeit significantly improved over the first half of 2016," analysts at Shore Capital said, forecasting improved financials in the second half of 2017.

The firm's shares have gained 68 percent over the past 12 months as the company recovered from a sharp commodities downturn in 2015.

Stocks going ex-dividend, also including BT, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Lloyds, and pharma companies GSK and AstraZeneca, took around 41 points off the index.

On the mid-cap front, food retailer Greggs jumped 3.9 percent after an upgrade from Berenberg, whose analysts said the company has the potential to expand its store estate substantially and deal with a challenging UK consumer environment and cost pressures.

Hill & Smith fell 5 percent, the worst-performing mid-cap, after half-year results. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by John Stonestreet)