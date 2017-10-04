FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 4, 2017

Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

Both utilities’ stocks were already in negative territory as traders anticipated an energy policy announcement in May’s speech at the Conservative Party conference, but they extended losses on her comments, in which she hit out at “rip-off” energy prices.

Centrica was last down 6.4 percent while SSE fell 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)

