July 2, 2019 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Body found in London garden of stowaway who fell from Kenya Airways jet

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The body of a man thought to have been a stowaway who fell from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight on its way into Heathrow Airport has been found in a garden in London, police said on Monday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called to a home in Clapham in south London on Sunday after the body was found. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and the man has not yet been identified.

“At this point, police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport,” police said in a statement.

“A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once it landed at the airport.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Peter Graff

