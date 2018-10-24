FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tata Trusts deny patriach Ratan met UK PM Theresa May

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Indian Tata family, did not meet Prime Minister Theresa May a few weeks ago, Tata Trusts said in a statement, after a government source told Reuters last week that the pair and business minister Greg Clark had recently met.

File Photo: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, attends an event where he was inducted into the 2015 Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit, Michigan July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“The Tata Trusts clarify that Mr. Ratan N. Tata did not have any meetings with the Prime Minister of the UK, Ms. Theresa May, and the Business Minister, Mr. Greg Clark,” the statement said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

