2 months ago
Britain's Ofcom fines mobile network operator Three 1.9 mln pounds
June 16, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's Ofcom fines mobile network operator Three 1.9 mln pounds

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.

The operator, owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings , notified regulator Ofcom on Oct. 6 of a temporary loss of service affecting customers in Kent, Hampshire and parts of London, Ofcom said.

An investigation found that Three had breached the requirement to ensure uninterrupted access to the emergency services, the regulator said.

Ofcom said the penalty includes a 30 percent reduction to reflect the cooperation offered by Three during the investigation, including admitting the breaches identified.

The fine, which must be paid to Ofcom within 20 working days, will be passed on to the Treasury, the regulator said. ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

