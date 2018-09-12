FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 12, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thomas Cook says has not seen full report from Egypt prosecutor on resort deaths

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British tour operator Thomas Cook said on Wednesday it had not yet seen the full report from Egypt’s public prosecutor on the deaths of two British holidaymakers in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last month.

The Thomas Cook logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

Earlier on Wednesday the prosecutor said that e-coli bacteria was a factor in the deaths of John Cooper, 69, and his wife Susan, 63.

“We have not yet seen the full report and we will need time for our own experts to review it,” Thomas Cook said in a statement.

“We will continue to offer every support to their daughter Kelly and the rest of their family.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.