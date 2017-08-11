FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police say fire at Oxford Circus station not being treated as suspicious
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 11, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

British police say fire at Oxford Circus station not being treated as suspicious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British police investigating reports of a fire at London’s Oxford Circus underground station on Friday said that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

“We continue to work with @LondonFire at Oxford Circus. Station remains closed. Cause of fire not currently being treated as suspicious,” British Transport Police said in a tweet.

London Fire Brigade posted a picture on Twitter which showed smoke billowing out of the open doors of a train. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.