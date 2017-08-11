British firefighters investigate reports of smoke at London's Oxford Circus station

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British firefighters said on Friday they were investigating reports of smoke at Oxford Circus underground station in the centre of London’s main shopping district.

“We have been called. We are investigating reports of a fire,” a spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said. “We are investigating and we are at the scene.”

The station was closed while emergency services responded to the report, the city’s transport authority said. Police said they had been called to the station after reports of a fire alert. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)