Legal & General invests further $475 mln in UK trains
#Financials
January 2, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Legal & General invests further $475 mln in UK trains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Legal & General has invested a further 350 million pounds ($474.57 million) in UK train infrastructure, it said on Tuesday, bringing its total investment in the sector to more than 550 million pounds.

The insurer has made a 183 million pound long-term debt investment to help finance a fleet of 665 Bombardier Avenue trains that will be leased to the Abellio East Anglia franchise from 2019.

It also provided 170 million pounds of long-term debt to Corelink Rail Infrastructure, a rolling stock lessor platform, it said in a statement.

Legal & General has invested 12 billion pounds in UK infrastructure, direct investments and urban regeneration projects to date, and aims to invest 15 billion. ($1 = 0.7375 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

