UK's Jeremy Kyle Show suspended after death of guest

LONDON (Reuters) - The Jeremy Kyle Show, one of Britain’s best-known daytime television programmes, was taken off-air indefinitely on Monday after a guest died a week after appearing on the talk show, broadcaster ITV said.

The show, which began in 2005, is well-known for its format which involves members of the public engaging in sometimes fiery arguments about their personal lives, often involving lie detector or DNA tests.

ITV said that the episode featuring the guest who died would not be screened and the channel would review the show.

“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in,” ITV said in a statement.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode.”

In 2007, a judge compared the programme to bear-baiting after one guest was convicted of assault after a fight on set during the filming of a show.

One of ITV’s most popular daytime shows in Britain, a U.S. version of the show was less successful, and ended in 2013 after two seasons.