FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fraud office charges two more in Unaoil investigation
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 4:29 PM / a day ago

UK fraud office charges two more in Unaoil investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have charged two more people in a corruption investigation into Monaco-based oil and gas services company Unaoil.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it had charged Paul Bond, 65, and Stephen Whiteley, 62, with conspiracy to make corrupt payments to secure Iraqi contracts for Unaoil’s client SBM Offshore between June 2005 and August 2011.

Bond, a former senior sales manager with SBM lives in France. Scottish-based Whiteley was a former vice president with SBM and Unaoil’s general territories manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, the SFO said.

The charges bring to four the number of people charged to date in an investigation launched last year into Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

A fifth person is subject to an extradition request to Monaco. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.