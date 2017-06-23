FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May welcomes Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.Eric Vidal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The planned appointment of National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to London shows President Donald Trump's commitment to close ties with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"We are looking forward to working with the new U.S. ambassador once that is confirmed," May's spokeswoman said.

"His close personal relationship with the president shows the commitment of the administration to the special relationship between our two countries."

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

