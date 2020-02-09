Anti-Huawei UK lawmakers conducting 'witch-hunt' - Chinese ambassador

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives who have demanded Chinese telecoms giant Huawei must not have a role in Britain’s 5G mobile network are conducting “a kind of witch-hunt”, China’s ambassador to London said on Sunday.

Last month the government said “high-risk vendors” such as Huawei [HWT.UL] would be allowed into the non-sensitive parts of the 5G network, although their involvement will be capped at 35%. [nL8N29X252]

Asked about a letter to Conservative lawmakers by several former ministers expressing concern over Huawei, Liu Xiaoming told the BBC: “They are totally wrong, I think what they are doing is a kind of a witch-hunt. Huawei is a private-owned company, nothing to do with the Chinese government and the only problem they have is they are a Chinese company.”

The Chinese government was pleased with Britain’s decision, he added, although not “100% satisfied” because the 35% cap “does not show your principle of a free economy, free competition”.