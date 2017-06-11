FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears - Guardian
June 11, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 months ago

Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears - Guardian

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone conversation he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Citing an unnamed adviser at May's Downing Street office who was in the room at the time, the Guardian reported on its website that the conversation between the two leaders took place in recent weeks.

Downing Street spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; editing by David Clarke)

