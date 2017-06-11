FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
No change to plans for Trump visit to Britain - May spokeswoman
#Top News
June 11, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

No change to plans for Trump visit to Britain - May spokeswoman

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Newark International airport in Newark, NJ U.S., to spend a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey, June 9, 2017.Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - There has been no change to plans for U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Sunday, after the Guardian reported the trip had been postponed.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed adviser at May's office, said Trump had told May by telephone in recent weeks that he did not want to come until the British public supported his visit.

"We aren't going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans," a spokeswoman for May's office said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Clarke

