Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2018 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

Jaguar Land Rover says Solihull plant closed as water pipe bursts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover halted production at its Solihull vehicle plant near Birmingham on Monday after a burst water pipe disrupted water supplies, a spokeswoman for JLR said.

“Due to a water shortage caused by a burst water main, we have had to stop production this afternoon,” the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, water company Severn Trent said JLR agreed to stop production to help the utility cope with a large number of burst pipes caused by a thaw following very cold weather in recent days.

The JLR spokeswoman said she could not comment on when production at the Solihull plant would resume.

Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Alistair Smout

