Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption - Severn Trent

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has agreed to halt production after water supplies in Britain were disrupted by burst water pipes, a spokeswoman for water company Severn Trent said on Monday.

“Due to the recent thaw we’ve experienced, our teams are dealing with a huge number of burst pipes across our region which is putting pressure on our network,” Severn Trent said in a statement.

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover which has agreed to stop production to help us target our supply.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)