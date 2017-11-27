First turbine turned on at E.ON's Rampion offshore wind farm in UK

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The first turbine has come online at E.ON’s Rampion wind farm off the coast of southeast England, the German utility said on Monday.

The 400 megawatt project is being built off the Sussex coast by E.ON, UK Green Investment Rampion Ltd and Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge.

“Over the coming weeks and months the turbines will one-by-one begin to be turned on and generate power as they are brought online. This process will take us into 2018 to complete,” said Matthew Swanwick, Rampion’s project director.

The wind farm comprises 116 turbines and when fully operational will provide enough electricity to supply almost 347,000 homes, equivalent to around half the homes in Sussex. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)