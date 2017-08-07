Scottish Power Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Scottish Power Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off eastern England, the firm said on Monday.

The so-called East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm will need 172 wind turbines and deliver enough power to meet the annual demand of almost one million homes.

It is one of four wind projects Scottish Power is aiming to deliver in the area, with a total capacity of 3.5 GW. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft)