Merkel says she still hopes a Brexit solution can be found

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the Hannover Messe opening ceremony, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she hoped for a solution to Britain’s departure from the European Union, adding that failure to break the deadlock would lead to great uncertainty.

Speaking after the British parliament on Monday failed to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal, Merkel said a disorderly Brexit would produce an extended period of uncertainty.