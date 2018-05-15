Britannia Industries fourth-quarter profit up 25 percent

(Reuters) - Packaged-food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a near 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, in line with estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 2.63 billion rupees ($38.64 million) compared with 2.11 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a net profit of 2.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose about 10 percent to 25.38 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.0700 Indian rupees)