FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 15, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britannia Industries fourth-quarter profit up 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaged-food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a near 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, in line with estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 2.63 billion rupees ($38.64 million) compared with 2.11 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a net profit of 2.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose about 10 percent to 25.38 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.0700 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.