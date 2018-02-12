FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated a day ago

Britannia Industries third-quarter profit jumps 20 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaged food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit on Monday, but missed street estimates.

Net profit for the three-months ended Dec. 31 stood at 2.64 billion rupees ($41.05 million) versus 2.20 billion rupees a year ago, the biscuit-maker said. bit.ly/2G4dvbe

Analysts expected a profit of 2.74 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total revenue from operations grew 9 percent to 25.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

