2 months ago
UK PM May's party confident of sensible deal with Northern Irish DUP - minister
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May's party confident of sensible deal with Northern Irish DUP - minister

Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Phil Noble

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party is confident of securing a "sensible" deal with the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Tuesday.

"We're having good constructive discussions and I'm confident that we'll reach a sensible agreement," Grayling told BBC radio. "The talks are going on, they are going well."

May lost her parliamentary majority in a snap election she called on June 8, and she will need the support of the DUP to pass laws.

Grayling said the DUP were not interested in another election and added there should not be a change of prime minister amid questions over May's own position after the botched election campaign and her response to a deadly London tower block fire in which at least 79 people died.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

