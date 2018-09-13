FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russians accused in spy poisoning say they are victims of coincidence

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter in England said on Thursday they had been the victims of a “fantastical coincidence” and were simply Russian businessmen on holiday abroad.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS/Files

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - whom they accused of trying to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Two men with physical similarities to British police images of the suspects appeared on Russian state television station RT on Thursday, denying they were military intelligence officers.

They said they felt they deserved an apology from the real perpetrators of the poisoning, if they were ever found.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Christian Lowe; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

